Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys face the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. In a true David vs. Goliath matchup, one of the league’s most dominant defenses will match up against one of the NFL’s most inefficient offenses.

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys vs. Panthers Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Cowboys -11

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Cowboys -550, Panthers +410

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Cowboys -395, Panthers +310

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -175, Panthers +150

Dallas bounced back in Week 10 with a much-welcomed win over the New York Giants, which allowed them to sweep the season series over their NFC East rival. With the win, the Cowboys move to 6-3 and remain in second place in the division, behind only the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who enjoyed their bye week in Week 10.

Curiously enough, the Cowboys will hope to move to .500 on the road in Week 11, as they sit just 2-3 away from AT&T Stadium this season.

Is there a sense of buyer’s remorse in Carolina? The sample size remains small, but as the Panthers sit at 1-8, the franchise can’t help but notice how C.J. Stroud has elevated the Houston Texans offense in year one. Meanwhile, Bryce Young is leading the NFL’s 27th-ranked scoring offense, while his 75.9 passer ranks 29th among 33 qualified quarterbacks this season.

While they host the Cowboys at home, Young and the Panthers offense will face a daunting Dallas defense that ranks sixth in points allowed per game.

Heading into Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys were 5-3 against the spread this season, while the Panthers were 1-6-2 overall. With Carolina boasting an average scoring margin of -9.9, which ranks 29th in the league, it’s not rocket science who to take in this contest. The Cowboys boast the better offense and defense, and should confidently win and cover on the road.

Pick: Cowboys -11