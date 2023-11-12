Opening odds for Giants vs. Commanders in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants face the Washington Commanders in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. This will mark the second head-to-head between these teams this season, with the Giants picking up a 14-7 win over the Commanders.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. Commanders Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Commanders -8.5

Point total: 36

Moneyline: Commanders -380, Giants +300

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Commanders -8

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Commanders -340, Giants +270

May 12

Point spread: Giants -1.5

Moneyline: Giants -120, Commanders +100

The Giants are riding a three-game losing streak after being thoroughly outplayed by the Dallas Cowboys last week, in what was a sequel performance to their loss back in Week 1. With Daniel Jones out for the season, and while boasting the league’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense and 24th-ranked defense, all eyes must be on the future.

As the standings currently sit, the Giants remain in the running for the first overall pick and are situated with a top-five selection if the season were to end today.

The Commanders return home after a hard-fought bout with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. While Washington has held its own on the road, they’ve had trouble staying competitive on their home turf. The Commanders’ average scoring margin sits at +0.6 when away from FedEx Field, though that metric plummets to -14.3 when at home.

The Giants are 2-6-1 against the spread this season, while the Commanders are 4-4-1 versus the spread overall. Despite Washington’s known struggles at home, it’s though to pick against them when New York’s inefficient offense continues to play without it’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Take the Commanders to put together a convincing performance and both notch the victory and cover the spread.

Pick: Commanders -8.5