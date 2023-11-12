Opening odds for Buccaneers vs. 49ers in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (6-3) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) on Sunday, November 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET in Week 11.

Let’s dig into the opening odds for the tilt.

2023 NFL odds: Buccaneers vs. 49ers Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: 49ers -10.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -535, Bucs +400

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: 49ers -10

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -455, Bucs +350

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

Moneyline: 49ers -320, Bucs +265

The Bucs beat Will Levis and the Titans in Week 10, holding Tennessee to just six points in a dominating defensive performance.

On offense, the Bucs weren’t prolific but Rachaad White kept his hot streak going, scoring a touchdown in the win while Mike Evans surpassed 100 yards receiving again. He could’ve had an even better if he didn’t drop a potential touchdown pass.

The Niners put together arguably the most complete performance of Week 10, thrashing the Jaguars 34-3 on the road. While San Francisco got back on track, Christian McCaffrey failed to find the end zone last game.

Brock Purdy should have more success against Tampa than Levis did, but if the Bucs' defense has returned to form, then this game could be a lot closer than indicated. Still, the 49ers should be able to win and cover.

Pick: 49ers