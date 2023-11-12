Opening odds for Jets vs. Bills in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19 from Highmark Stadium. The Jets play the Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, and the Bills face the Broncos on Monday.

2023 NFL odds: Jets vs. Bills Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Bills -270, Jets +220

Wednesday, November 8

May 12

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -175, Jets +150

The Jets head into their Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas with a 4-4 record and a third-place spot in the AFC East. They’ll look to keep things close with the Bills in the AFC East here. The Jets had a bye in Week 9, and in their Week 8 game, they fell 27-6 against the Chargers. Zach Wilson finished with 263 passing yards, no TDs, and no interceptions.

The Bills enter their Monday night game with a 5-4 record after a Week 9 loss to the Bengals. They fell behind early and were never quite able to fight their way back. Josh Allen passed for 258 yards, one touchdown, and one INT in the loss. The Bills sit behind the Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

The Bills host here and should be able to outplay the Jets. While Buffalo struggled against the Jets in the season opener, losing in overtime, they’ve been able to settle in for the season and have their eye on a playoff berth. For the most part, they’re beating the teams that they should be beating, and the Jets are one of those teams. However, the 4-4 Jets are good enough to keep it within a touchdown after beating the Bills and Eagles and keeping the Chiefs within three.

Pick: Jets +6.5