Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Rams in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams in an XX matchup in Week 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19 from SoFi Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the Commanders in Week 10, and the Rams had bye.

2023 NFL odds: Seahawks vs. Rams Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Seahawks -142, Rams +120

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -148, Rams +124

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Rams +100

The Seahawks barely pulled off a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, kicking a walk-off field goal to end the game at 29-26. Geno Smith led a quick game-winning drive, and DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each had 90-yard receiving games. With the win, the Seahawks move to 5-3.

The Rams had a bye in Week 10. They currently sit at 3-6 on the season and are on a three-game losing streak. In their most recent game, they fell to the Packers 20-3. Brett Rypien passed for 130 yards and an interception in the loss. Matthew Stafford was dealing with a thumb injury and is questionable to return this week.

Despite the Rams’ big win on the road over Seattle in Week 1, I think the Seahawks can cover here. The Rams have struggled ever since then, and with Matt Stafford potentially out or limited and the Seattle pass offense clicking this week, the Seahawks are the pick to make.

Pick: Seahawks -3