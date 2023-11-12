Opening odds for Vikings vs. Broncos in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Minnesota Vikings for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19 while airing on NBC.

Below, we’ll break down the opening odds for this Vikings vs. Broncos matchup while providing our initial lean on how this one will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Vikings vs. Broncos Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Broncos -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -125, Vikings +105

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -142, Vikings +120

May 12

Point spread: Broncos -2

Moneyline: Broncos -125, Vikings +105

The Vikings are one of the hottest teams in the NFC after winning five straight games to hold a 6-4 overall record. Despite playing without QB Kirk Cousins (season-ending injury) and WR Justin Jefferson (who could return soon), Minnesota has played much better on defense as of late while turning to QB Joshua Dobbs and WR Jordan Addison to make enough plays on offense.

Speaking of playing much better on defense, the Broncos were a laughing stock on that side of the football early in the year, but they allowed fewer than 20 points in Week 6-8, which included two games against a powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense. For Week 10 Denver is coming off a bye for a Monday Night Football matchup at the Buffalo Bills with a two-game winning streak and 3-5 record overall.

These teams are pretty even on paper. However, it feels like the Broncos have the upper hand while playing at home. Denver has struggled against the run this season, but Minnesota doesn’t seem equipped to take full advantage of that. For that reason, I’m leaning toward Russell Wilson and the Broncos to win and cover the spread at home.

Pick: Broncos -2