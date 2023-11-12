Opening odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL closes out Week 11 with a rare Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off on ESPN and ABC nine months removed from a thrilling finish in Super Bowl 57. The two teams come into this matchup in first place in their respective divisions and while this game will only impact tiebreakers a little further down the list, it’s still a big game for both teams to build momentum heading into the holiday season.

2023 NFL odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 11

Sunday, November 12

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Eagles +110

Wednesday, November 8

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, Eagles +110

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs -155, Eagles +135

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl after a mountain comeback from ten points down, and not taking their first lead until the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored first and led for most of the first three quarters. They extended their lead to 24-14 on a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Kansas City took their first lead early in the fourth quarter, with Kadarius Toney finding the end zone for a five-yard score with 12:04 left in the game. Patrick Mahomes found Skyy Moore three minutes later to extend the lead to eight, but the Eagles tied it up with 5:15 to go. The Chiefs took over at the 5:15 mark and proceeded to run 5:07 off the clock before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to win the game.

Both teams are coming off a Week 10 bye. The Eagles are 8-1 and coming off a win over the Cowboys that moved them two games up in the NFC East. The Chiefs are 7-2 and coming off a 21-14 win over the Dolphins in Germany. They secured a critical tiebreaker and bounced back after a 24-9 loss to the Broncos the week before.

The Eagles have the better record, but the Chiefs have been a bit more consistent. Kansas City entered Week 10 ranked No. 2 in total DVOA, ranking sixth on offense and fifth on defense. Philadelphia ranked No. 10, sitting seventh on offense and 21st on defense. The Chiefs are the more consistent team and with a chance to play this game at home, look for Kansas City to cover in what should be a close, entertaining football game.

Pick: Chiefs -2.5