 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on Sunday, November 12

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Warriors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors high fives Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 11, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Golden State Warriors (6-4) Sunday evening. The Timberwolves have won five in a row, while the Warriors have dropped their last two and are on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Anthony Edwards is questionable for Minnesota due to an illness. Naz Reid is also questionable due to a neck injury. The Warriors have yet to release their injury report, so we’ll see if they plan on resting any of their top guys.

The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 221. Golden State is -125 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +105.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

A lot can change here based on the injury news but for now let’s assume everyone is playing. Golden State is 2-0 ATS this season with no rest and is generally automatic at home, despite losing Saturday night. The Timberwolves are on a nice run but are actually 0-3 ATS as the road team so far this season. This feels like a good spot for the Warriors to bounce back from a loss, especially if they don’t rest anyone.

Over/Under: Under 221

Minnesota is first in defensive rating this season, a big change from a year ago. That does drop to the ninth-best defensive rating on the road, so that’ll be something to watch. Golden State is relatively consistent, ranking 10th in defensive rating at home and 11th overall. The Timberwolves are 4-4 to the over this season, while the Warriors are 4-6. Even though this is a relatively lower total, take the under.

More From DraftKings Network