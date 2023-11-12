Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on Sunday, November 12

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Golden State Warriors (6-4) Sunday evening. The Timberwolves have won five in a row, while the Warriors have dropped their last two and are on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Anthony Edwards is questionable for Minnesota due to an illness. Naz Reid is also questionable due to a neck injury. The Warriors have yet to release their injury report, so we’ll see if they plan on resting any of their top guys.

The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 221. Golden State is -125 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +105.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

A lot can change here based on the injury news but for now let’s assume everyone is playing. Golden State is 2-0 ATS this season with no rest and is generally automatic at home, despite losing Saturday night. The Timberwolves are on a nice run but are actually 0-3 ATS as the road team so far this season. This feels like a good spot for the Warriors to bounce back from a loss, especially if they don’t rest anyone.

Over/Under: Under 221

Minnesota is first in defensive rating this season, a big change from a year ago. That does drop to the ninth-best defensive rating on the road, so that’ll be something to watch. Golden State is relatively consistent, ranking 10th in defensive rating at home and 11th overall. The Timberwolves are 4-4 to the over this season, while the Warriors are 4-6. Even though this is a relatively lower total, take the under.