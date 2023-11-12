Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Suns on Sunday, November 12

The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) and Phoenix Suns (4-5) will both look to shake off a loss when the two sides meet Sunday evening. The Thunder have picked up where they left off a year ago and expect to compete for a playoff spot, while the Suns are trying to tread water while their stars get healthy.

Oklahoma City is healthy on the injury front. The Suns have listed Devin Booker as doubtful due to a calf injury. Eric Gordon is questionable with a shoulder issue while Bradley Beal is probable as he recovers from a back injury.

The Suns are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 233. Phoenix is -142 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is +120.

Thunder vs. Suns, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2.5

It’s been an interesting start to the season for Phoenix. The Suns are 1-3 at home, which is also their ATS mark. The Thunder are 2-1 on the road and that’s also their ATS mark in the category. Yet this feels like a spot where Phoenix breaks loose in a big way. Kevin Durant going up against his former team has always been special, with the star averaging 32.3 points per game in 12 meetings against the Thunder. Even with Oklahoma City maintaining its scrappiness, look for the Suns to win and cover at home Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 233

Even with Booker set to be out, these teams should be able to clear this number. The Thunder rank eighth in points per game this season and are 5-4 to the over, while Phoenix is 6-3 to the over despite ranking in the middle of the league offensively. Neither team is exactly a defensive force, with the Suns ranking 11th in defensive rating and the Thunder coming in at 17. Look for both offenses to have success tonight and hit the over on this relatively higher total.