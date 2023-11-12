Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Pelicans on Sunday, November 12

The Dallas Mavericks (7-2) will look to continue their excellent start to the season when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) Sunday evening. The Mavericks won their last contest, while the Pelicans are on a four-game losing streak. These teams split their four games a year ago.

Mavs big man Maxi Kleber is out for at least a couple weeks with a toe injury. Herbert Jones and Naji Marshall are questionable for New Orleans.

The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234. Dallas is -142 on the moneyline while New Orleans is +120.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2.5

Dallas is 3-1 ATS as the road team this season, and 2-0 ATS as the road favorite. The Pelicans are in the midst of a losing streak, and aren’t exactly a defensive juggernaut capable of slowing down the Mavs’ high-powered offense. Luka Doncic is playing like the league MVP and the role players are making timely contributions. Plus, the Pelicans could be down some key defenders on the wing if Jones and Marshall can’t go. Take the Mavericks to keep rolling early in the 2023-24 season.

Over/Under: Under 234

The Mavericks rank second in points per game and offensive rating, so they should have no trouble scoring against this Pelicans defense. The issue will be whether or not New Orleans can keep up. The Pelicans have gone under their totals in five games, and only one of their totals has come in above the 230 mark. This one could become one-sided pretty quickly, which would lead Dallas to bench its top players and potentially coast. Take the under in this contest.