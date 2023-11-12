NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, November 12

We’ve got 11 games Sunday in the NBA, but only seven are part of the main DFS slate. While that is a bit limiting for value plays, there’s still plenty of options to choose from. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Marvin Bagley, Pistons, $4,900

Bagley hasn’t met the lofty expectations many had for the former No. 2 overall pick but he’s settled in nicely for Detroit. The backup big man is averaging 18.6 DKFP per game and should get the start Sunday with Jalen Duren sidelined. In the one game this season Bagley played more than 30 minutes, he tallied 23.5 DKFP. The Bulls are a tough matchup but there should be enough volume for Bagley to pay off at this price point.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers, $4,700

Hachimura missed some time with a concussion, but has exploded back onto the scene for the Lakers. He dropped 44 DKFP against the Rockets once LA yanked its starters, but followed that up with a solid 22.3 DKFP in a win over Phoenix. LeBron James is questionable and if he sits, that could open up more minutes for Hachimura. The Trail Blazers are decimated on the injury front and rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to power forwards, so the matchup is favorable.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves, $4,800

Even if Anthony Edwards does miss this game with an illness, Anderson is unlikely to see a huge uptick in minutes. He’s a regular in Minnesota’s rotation, and does a little bit of everything to provide a solid floor at 22.1 DKFP per game. The Warriors are a tough matchup, but they are on the second night of a back-to-back set. There’s not much fluctuation with Anderson, which means you are unlikely to get a big score but also won’t have a complete dud. That’s solid for this price point.