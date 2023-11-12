Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

It’s a rare packed Sunday slate in the NBA, with 11 games on tap beginning at noon ET with Hornets-Knicks. That means there are plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic under 9.5 assists vs. Rockets (-130)

Taking the under on any Jokic prop sounds dangerous, but the odds-on MVP favorite has been on more of a scoring spree lately. Jokic is averaging 32.8 points per game in his last four, while his assist average is 8.8 over the same span. He’s gone under this total four times in the last five games, although two of those did come at nine assists. The Rockets are the best at stopping assists so far this season, ranking first in opponent assists allowed. It’s not a great matchup, and Jokic has been focused on scoring more lately.

Kawhi Leonard over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Grizzlies (+110)

Leonard has been taking triples at a solid clip this season, averaging 6.5 attempts per game. He’s connecting on 42.3% of his attempts, and has gone over this mark four times. Even though he’s gone under this line in each of the last three games, the Grizzlies present an awesome matchup for him to hit the over. Memphis is tied for last in opponent made threes and three-point percentage so far this season. The Grizzlies simply don’t defend the perimeter well, which sets up Leonard to have a good day from deep.

Nikola Vucevic under 11.5 rebounds vs. Pistons (-115)

It’s been a rough stretch for the Bulls big man, who has gone under this line in three straight contests. Vucevic only managed to grab four rebounds in his last meeting against the Pistons, who are one of the better teams in the NBA at limiting opponent boards. Look for Vucevic to once again go under this total Sunday.