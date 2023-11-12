Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was back practicing as a full participant on Thursday, pointing toward his availability for this week’s game against the Washington Commanders. Over the last few weeks, JSN has seen his role in Seattle’s offense increase, and with that, the rookie is now a viable option on fantasy football rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

JSN caught six passes on seven targets last week for 63 yards against the Ravens. He did see his scoring streak snapped, after finding the end zone twice in his two previous outings. He led the Seahawks last week in catches and yardage and was second to Tyler Lockett in targets.

Washington is the third easiest opponent for wide receivers in fantasy football, setting up a great matchup for the rookie wideout.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start JSN this week. Not only is the matchup a favorable one for him and the Seahawks, he’s getting a regular role in their passing game now. He’s a solid WR3 in all PPR leagues this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

We haven’t really seen his ceiling this season, which right now is hovering around 60 yards and a score. Still, that’s not a bad potential output, and he’s got a chance to hit those marks this week against Washington. Start him.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tyler Boyd of the Bengals can be hit or miss, but he’s got a great matchup with the Texans this week who don’t fare so well against slot receivers.