Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Despite flashing some potential from time to time as a TE1 in fantasy football, Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas seems to have a hard cap on just how far he can go. However, he does have the chops to be a good streaming option, which is very much the case this week when a pass-happy Commanders offense meets a Seattle Seahawks team giving up oodles of passing yards on a weekly basis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Despite catching four of six targets last week against the Patriots, Thomas finished that game with just 31 yards. The week before he had six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Still, he’s at least seeing a regular volume of passes now, getting at least six looks in each of his last three.

The Seahawks rank near the bottom when it comes to tight end production. They’re giving up the seventh most receiving yards to the position, though they’ve only given up one touchdown to tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

This is a good week to start Thomas in PPR leagues. He’s seeing a steady volume of targets, so there’s a solid floor of four receptions there. Plus, he’s got the chance to put up some better numbers against this defense with the balls that do come his way.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. In most weeks, Thomas has less value in standard leagues just because he seems to have a cap on his production despite the large role in the passing game. Still, he’s a solid starter this week with a chance to produce TE1 numbers for you.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Logan Thomas

All-time streaming great Taysom Hill is on a role, and I’d probably take him over Thomas this week. Jake Ferguson of the Cowboys is another option.