Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Trying to decipher the Washington Commanders backfield for fantasy football fill-in help has become a weekly thing this season. Duties are split between Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, with the former having a slightly larger presence. This week, they’re facing off against the Seattle Seahawks, a decent matchup for running backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RBs Antonio Gibson/Brian Robinson

Last week, Robinson ran the ball 18 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for four yards. Gibson, who sees a little more work as a receiver, caught five passes for 42 yards, rushing the ball six times for 34 yards.

Seattle has had a solid run defense for most of the season, but they’ve been on a downward slide lately. Last week, they were gashed for nearly 300 yards by the Ravens, but in the two games prior to that, they’d given up at least 127 yards on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Robinson is a decent RB2 starting option in most leagues. Where Seattle has done well against running backs is in the passing game, allowing just 247 receiving yards to the position this year and no touchdowns. Gibson’s appeal this week is strictly in larger PPR leagues, with 12 teams or more.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

In standard leagues, Robinson is worth a start in your flex or as a low-end RB2, because of his edge in touches for Washington’s backfield. I wouldn’t overvalue him though. Stay away from Gibson unless you’re in a 14-team league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Antonio Gibson/Brian Robinson

It’s looking like Devin Singletary will have Houston’s backfield to himself again this week, and if that’s the case, I’d start him over either Washington running back. Jaylen Warren of the Steelers is another option over these two.