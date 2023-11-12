Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are coming off a big 30-6 win over the Giants in Week 9 as Jakobi Meyers finished as a top-10 wide receiver in standard leagues. They’ll play host to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (4-4) this week, so let’s take a look to see if Meyers deserves a spot in your starting lineup in fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers caught just 2-of-5 for 38 yards in the Week 9 win, adding 17 more yards and a touchdown from one rush attempt. It’s only the second rush attempt Jakobi has seen all season, but it paid off in a big way for fantasy managers in both PPR and standard leagues alike.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Meyers should be good for at least double-digit points especially in PPR leagues, as he’s only turned in single digits twice all season. He should be able to bounce back and find some real production in the passing game this week against the Jets after having a couple of relatively slow games the last two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. The same goes for standard leagues. While he saw plenty of passing volume through the first half of the season, he’s been forced to make the most of what he’s given when he doesn’t see a lot of targets. The fact that he salvaged 11.5 fantasy points in standard scoring last week with just two catches speaks volumes, although of course most of those points came from his one touchdown run.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jakobi Meyers

Meyers comes in as the WR35 in FantasyPros’ PPR rankings ahead of Week 10, which might seem just a bit low based on his work earlier this season. A couple of guys I’d give the start to over Meyers would be Drake London and Courtland Sutton this week.