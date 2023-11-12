Michael Mayer start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are coming off a big Week 9 win over the Giants and will look to get back to .500 with a win over the New York Jets (4-4) at home this week. Let’s take a look at TE Michael Mayer’s fantasy outlook ahead of the Week 10 action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer caught both of his targets in the Week 9 win, totaling just 11 yards on the day as he finished with 3.1 points in PPR leagues. Austin Hooper is in the mix for the Raiders as both players are splitting time on the field while Mayer is averaging just 2.1 targets per game through the season so far.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Mayer doesn’t see nearly enough volume to make him a viable fantasy option in any league. His biggest performance came in Week 6 with six targets and 75 yards for 12.5 points in PPR leagues, but he hasn’t even come close to that in the rest of his games this season. Pass on Mayer this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. In standard leagues, he should be left on the bench or on waivers as he’s not seeing enough action to make him a reasonable option in your starting lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Mayer

Mayer is listed as the TE23 at FantasyPros in their PPR rankings ahead of Week 10. You can likely do better than that in almost any league, so reach for someone in the top 20 like Tyler Conklin or Gerald Everett this week.