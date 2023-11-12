Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Garrett Wilson is coming off a third straight game with at least 12 targets as he’s been enjoying plenty of volume coming his way from QB Zach Wilson. Will he be a good option in your starting lineup for Week 10 against the Raiders?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson caught 7-of-13 last week in the Jets’ 27-6 loss to the Chargers, logging 80 yards and a fumble on the day. It wasn’t his best performance, but he still brought in 13 fantasy points in PPR leagues which was good for a top-20 finish. It’s the second time in a row he’s gone 7-of-13, but Week 8 saw him amass 100 yards and turn in a slightly higher fantasy score.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Wilson has been a fairly consistent producer this season, averaging 13.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues through his nine appearances so far. While that’s not quite WR1 material in terms of fantasy, he’s someone you can count on week in and week out to bring in a decent score and should be seen as a WR2 or FLEX this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Although his output drops in standard scoring, he’s still hit double digits and even done it without finding the end zone. His Week 8 score came in at 10.6 as he hit a season-high 100 yards, and he hasn’t brought in less than 80 yards in his last three outings. Give Wilson the start even in standard leagues this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Garrett Wilson

Wilson comes in as the WR13 for Week 10 at FantasyPros’ PPR rankings. If you’re looking to go a different route, look to someone like DK Metcalf or Chris Olave if they somehow happen to be available on waivers in your league.