Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys look to regroup after a tough 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. They’ll look to get Tony Pollard and the run game established with a favorable matchup against the Giants. Let’s take a look at Pollard and his fantasy outlook for Week 10.

Pollard had 12 carries for 51 yards along with 3 receptions for 12 yards, with no touchdowns against the Eagles. He has not scored since Week 1, with a season average of 4 yards per carry. It’s been a down year for Pollard who had bright aspirations as the Cowboys RB 1.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

START. This is a timely game for Pollard, who dominated New York in Week 1 finishing with 14 carries for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Giants have the 25th-ranked rushing defense, allowing 127 yards per game. With Daniel Jones out once again, expect the Cowboys' defense to disrupt the Giants' offense, which will give Dak Prescott and the offense some good field position. Pollard is a clear-cut must-start in RB 1 territory.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

START. It’s been an underwhelming season for Pollard so far, but this matchup against the Giants is perfect for his stock moving forward. The Cowboys are heavy -17 favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook in this one and expect Pollard to mirror his Week 1 output. He is likely to see plenty of touches as the Giants have struggled to contain opposing RBs all year.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tony Pollard

Pollard checks in at No. 7 per the FantasyPros Consensus RB Fantasy Rankings for Week 10. He should only be benched in favor of other must-start RBs Christian McCaffrey, Travis Etienne, Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara, and Breece Hall.