Jalen Tolbert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

An NFC East rivalry is renewed in Week 10 as the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses on the road, as the Cowboys fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-23. Dak Prescott and the offense benefitted from the play of third-year WR Jalen Tolbert. Will he repeat his production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert snagged 3 catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Eagles. It was by far the best game of his career, as he received more crunch-time targets over Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

SIT. Despite his breakout game last week, Tolbert’s inconsistent usage makes him a bench player in fantasy. The No. 2 WR position for the Cowboys is up for grabs with Dallas signing Martavis Bryant this week. Gallup and Cooks have failed to solidify themselves so far, but are likely to remain secondary to CeeDee Lamb. However, if this game becomes a blowout, there is a chance Tolbert gets some garbage time chances.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

SIT. Tolbert earned a season-high five targets last week and scored his first touchdown of the year. It’ll be a stretch to consider him a starter after just one complete game. With Lamb, Gallup, Cooks, and rookie TE Jake Ferguson still in the fold, you’d need a massive blowout for Tolbert to get some shine.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jalen Tolbert

Two receivers set up for productive outings in Tolbert’s ranking range are Romeo Doubs and Michael Wilson.

Doubs and the Packers take on a 25th-ranked Steelers passing defense. If Jordan Love can find the rhythm he started the season with, Doubs can see targets.

Wilson and Kyler Murray will share the field for the first time this season. The Stanford product put up serviceable numbers with Josh Dobbs under center for Arizona.