Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys host fellow NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 10, after suffering a 28-23 loss to the Eagles last week. Despite falling short, the Cowboys enjoyed yet another performance from TE Jake Ferguson. It’s clear his confidence is increasing each week, heading into the Giants game, is Ferguson a fantasy start?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson had 7 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against Philadelphia. He has scored in back-to-back games, clearly becoming Dak Prescott’s number 2 target.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

START. Last week Ferguson set career-highs in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. The second-year pro is primed for another good performance, as the Giants allow the second-highest yards per catch to opposing TEs this season. Depending on how many points your league scores for receptions, Ferguson may spend more time blocking this week, but is still a high-end TE 1.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

START. The Cowboys may give Tony Pollard a lot of touches, but look at Ferguson to get some play-action looks as the game progresses. As Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup struggle with consistency, Ferguson has proven to be dependable when he gets targets. In Week 1 against the Giants, he had a touchdown within grasp but dropped a goal-line pass from Prescott.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

Ferguson cracks the top 10 in the FantasyPros Consensus TE Rankings, he should be benched in favor of other must-start players such as Sam LaPorta, TJ Hockenson, and Mark Andrews.