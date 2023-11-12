Jalin Hyatt start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It’s been a rough season for the New York Giants and things got worse as QB Daniel Jones tore his ACL last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Jones' departure, rookie Tommy DeVito took over, but the result was a 30-6 loss.

With Dallen Waller on IR, Jalin Hyatt could emerge as a top target for the Giants, however, a stout Dallas Cowboys defense awaits the New York in Week 10. Is Hyatt worth a shot at playing this week in fantasy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt finished with just two catches for 19 yards in the blowout loss to Las Vegas last week. The rookie out of Tennessee did get a tied team-high five targets but was unable to break away a big play. An explosive speedster, Hyatt has not been fantasy-relevant for most of the season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

SIT. If a -17 spread doesn’t warn you enough, DeVito faces the Cowboys' fifth-ranked passing defense that only allows 179 yards through the air. Your best bet is if the game gets out of hand, Hyatt lines up against the Cowboys 2nd or 3rd string DBs. But even so, it seems unlikely, feel free to find a better option.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

SIT. Hyatt is a fast wideout who can make plays but his production lies on DeVito and the Giants offensive line. After taking over for Jones in Week 9, DeVito finished 15-for-20 for 175 yards along with one touchdown and two interceptions. A road tilt against a Micah Parsons-led defensive line spells trouble for Hyatt and the Giants offense. Look elsewhere for fantasy production at the WR position.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jalin Hyatt

Two wideouts who can thrive this weekend are Juju Smith-Schuster and Tyler Boyd.

Smith-Schuster had six receptions for 61 yards in Week 9. He benefits from injuries to Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker, the Patriots face a very friendly Colts pass defense in Week 10.

Boyd immediately sees his value increase with Tee Higgins being ruled out against the Texans. The veteran slot WR is likely to see more touches playing opposite of Jamarr Chase.