Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) will play host to the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) this week as they look to get their second win on the season. With Kyler Murray returning from an ACL injury, Arizona could see their offense getting a much-needed boost down the last stretch of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown caught 4-of-8 in their Week 9 loss to the Browns, logging just 24 yards on the day. It’s no surprise that his production was the lowest of the season, as the Cardinals were shut out for the first time this year with a 27-0 final score. With Murray coming back, they’ll hope to start an upward trend through the rest of the season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. With Murray’s return, Brown should be able to return to his normal self going forward as he’ll have quality service from an experienced veteran quarterback. Still, it’s a little tough to lock him in as a starter in the first game Murray has played in almost a year, so I’d suggest maybe holding off and sticking him on your bench until we see how he’s going to perform with Murray back on the field. Of course, if you’re in deeper leagues, Brown should be a solid WR3 or FLEX play regardless.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. We don’t truly know how the Cardinals’ offense is going to look in Week 10, so even if you have Brown on your roster, it might be best to keep him on the bench this weekend. If Murray looks like he’s jumping right back into his usual form, then you can likely feel confident giving Marquise Brown the start in Week 11.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marquise Brown

Brown comes in as the WR21 in the PPR rankings at FantasyPros ahead of Week 10, but there are plenty of players around him in the same tier that could be solid picks ahead of him. Chris Godwin is a prime example at WR20, as he has a favorable matchup against the Titans this week.