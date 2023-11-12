Trey McBride start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at home this weekend. Kyler Murray will make his return after being sidelined for almost a full year with a torn ACL and should bring a much-needed boost to the Arizona offense. Trey McBride is certainly a player who should benefit from Murray’s return going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Trey McBride

McBride is coming off a rough showing in Week 9 as the Cardinals' offense couldn’t get anything going against a tough Browns defense. They were shut out for the first time this year with a 27-0 loss as McBride caught 3-of-5 for just 22 yards on the day. That’s just one week removed from his best performance of the season when he finished as the TE1 in PPR leagues, catching 10-of-14 for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Of course, the Cardinals offense will be tough to predict with Murray’s first game back, but with a guy like Trey McBride playing at tight end, you’ve got to assume he’ll see a boost in production right away. He’s projected to finish within the top 10 tight ends in the league this weekend as Arizona looks for their second win on the season, so I’d go ahead and give him a start. He can’t score any lower than last week, that’s for sure.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Hopefully, Murray will be tossing the ball to McBride more often so he can see an increased workload like the 14 targets he saw in Week 8. As long as that happens, he should be worth a start in most leagues this weekend.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Trey McBride

Trey McBride comes in as the TE9 at FantasyPros ahead of the Week 10 action, making him a pretty solid candidate to stick in your starting lineup. There are players who would make more sense to start ahead of him, so if you can somehow pick up someone like Dalton Schultz or Dalton Kincaid off of waivers, that’s a solid move. Otherwise, stick with McBride.