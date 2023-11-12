Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Kyler Murray is all set to make his season debut after being sidelined with an ACL injury. It’s been a long road for Murray and the Cardinals and they’ll happily welcome the services of their fifth-year veteran QB after going just 1-8 through their first nine outings. Ahead of the Week 10 action, let’s check the outlook of Murray’s debut in terms of fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December of 2022 and hasn’t played a game since, but he’s been named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Falcons by coach Jonathan Gannon. His injury came in Week 14 last season against the Patriots as the Cardinals ended up losing that game and every single game after that to end the season. Still, through 11 games, Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns last year and will look to get back on track this year.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sit. While Murray should theoretically be a lock for a starter going forward, it might be a little too risky in his first game back. A lot of his fantasy points from last year came from his rushing, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be going all-out on the ground immediately after being sidelined for almost a full year. Stash Murray on your bench this week and reassess in Week 11 based on how he’s looking.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyler Murray

Murray is listed as the QB12 at FantasyPros ahead of Week 10, but you could pick up almost anyone around him and see some decent results. Sam Howell and Brock Purdy are two good options if they’re available, or you could even test your luck on QB14 Baker Mayfield against the Titans this week.