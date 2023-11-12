Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a narrow 31-28 loss to the Vikings in Week 9, but Jonnu Smith was the star of the show as he ended up being Taylor Heinicke’s favorite target on the day. Let’s take a look at Smith’s fantasy outlook for Week 10 ahead of the action on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith bounced back in a huge way after a couple of down weeks, catching five of his six targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. He brought in 21 fantasy points in PPR leagues, a new high for the season. It’s just about equal with his total combined fantasy score from the previous three weeks as he seemed to gel with Heinicke very well along with fellow tight end Kyle Pitts.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Pitts missed some time in practice this week due to the birth of his son, and while he’s not injured, it’s fair to think that he may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup in Arizona. If that’s the case, Jonnu Smith will certainly see an even bigger workload increase. As long as he keeps seeing decent volume, which it looks like he will regardless of Pitts’ status, he should be worthy of a start as a TE2 or FLEX play this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Smith’s score was heavily dependent on the touchdown, although he did record a season-high 100 yards on the day. If Pitts is out and Smith picks up the extra volume in his absence, give Smith a start without question. However, if he’s going to split time with Pitts against the Cardinals, he may not be worth a start unless you’re in a deeper league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith comes in as the TE14 ahead of Week 10 at FantasyPros, putting him just one spot behind his fellow teammate Kyle Pitts. As I mentioned in the Pitts analysis, you could do well to reach a few spots above to grab someone like Cole Kmet or Jake Ferguson for Week 10.