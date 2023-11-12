Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 31-28 loss to the Vikings in Week 9, bringing them to an even 4-4 on the season. Kyle Pitts had a decent week, and although he was absent in practice on Friday for the birth of his son, he’s not injured so he should be available for their matchup against the Cardinals if he makes it back in time. Let’s have a look at Pitts’ fantasy outlook for Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts caught 4-of-5 targets for 56 yards in the Week 10 loss, bringing in just 9.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It wasn’t his best week, but it wasn’t his worst outing either as he finished the TE17 across the league for the week.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. The Falcons are going up against one of the worst defenses in the league, which bodes well for nearly any offense taking on the Cardinals this season. Arizona has won just once all season while giving up an average of 223.8 passing yards per game throughout the campaign. If Pitts is available in the starting lineup, he should be set for a good performance as he’s been seeing a good amount of volume throughout this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Regardless of PPR or standard leagues, Pitts should be a good option in Week 10 especially with Taylor Heinicke taking the reins under center for the Falcons. Pitts turned in a season-high 56 yards last week off of only four catches, so expect him to put in another good performance as he builds chemistry with Heinicke going forward.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

Pitts is ranked the TE13 ahead of Week 10 action over at FantasyPros, making him a decent option if you have him on your squad already. If you’re looking for someone inside the top 10 this week, grab Cole Kmet or Jake Ferguson if they’re still available on waivers in your league.