Drake London start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Forced out of the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 8 game with a groin injury—which kept him out of action last week too—wide receiver Drake London is a full go this week. Just in time too. The Falcons have a very favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this week that bodes well for London’s fantasy football outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

Prior to his injury, London posted at least 55 yards in each of his last four games. He finished with 55 yards on five receptions before leaving the game in Week 8.

The Cardinals are bleeding fantasy points to wide receivers. They’ve given up 1,566 yards and eight touchdowns through the air to the position. On top of that, London’s seeing about a third of all targets in the Atlanta passing game, setting up a prime matchup.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start London as your WR2 this week in PPR leagues. He’s got real WR1 upside here too. The Cardinals are allowing the second-highest PPR points per target and the most receiving touchdowns to perimeter wide receivers since Week 5, according to Fantasy Pros.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start London in standards leagues too. He’s a solid choice for a WR2 spot.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Drake London

You might consider Courtland Sutton of the Broncos this week against a struggling Bills team. Marquise Brown, who you’ll see in this game against London and the Falcons, is a better WR2 pick because of his ceiling against Atlanta.