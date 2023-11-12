James Cook start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football of Week 10. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13 while airing on ABC and ESPN.

Below, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Bills RB James Cook within this matchup. Should you start or sit him in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook has played nine games for the Bills this season, racking up 506 rushing yards on 108 attempts and one rushing touchdown while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. In the passing game, Cook has added 22 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown overall.

The Bills RB is coming off a tough game last Sunday, as Cook only saw 6 carries for 20 rushing yards while adding 4 catches for 19 yards with no touchdowns at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Despite coming off a few underwhelming games, this is a great matchup for Cook to get back on track.

Many expected Cook to have a breakout season, and he has not delivered up to this point. However, this is a fantastic matchup for him to provide solid fantasy value, as the Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Cook has legitimate RB1 upside in this game against the Broncos.

As mentioned above, Denver has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Also, game flow is on Cook’s side, as the Bills step in as 7-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bills RB checks all the boxes as a true RB1 in Week 10.

Player(s) you would start ahead of James Cook

Cook is a strong RB1 recommendation in Week 10, but I would rather start running backs like David Montgomery, Kenneth Walker III, and Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of him.