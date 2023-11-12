Khalil Shakir start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13.

Below, we’ll outline the fantasy prospects for Bills WR Khalil Shakir. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Khalil Shakir

Shakir has come on strong for the Bills in the last three weeks, catching 14-of-14 targets for 184 yards and no touchdowns. With Buffalo TE Dawson Knox out indefinitely with a wrist injury, Shakir has seen more snaps and targets in the last three games, which is a trend that should continue.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even though Shakir is trending up, he’s still not fantasy-worthy in Week 10.

The Broncos rank middle-of-the-pack in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season. Even though Shakir has seen his numbers tick up in the last three weeks, he’s still behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Dalton Kincaid in terms of pass-catchers for Buffalo.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. You can find better options than Shakir this week.

The Broncos have been much better against opposing receivers in the last three games. Shakir will continue to see more snaps with Knox out, but he’s not a reliable fantasy target even in leagues with 12-14 teams in their league.