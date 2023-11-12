Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will hit the road to face the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football of Week 10. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 7-point home favorites with an over/under of 47.5.

We’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton has played in eight games this season, hauling in 33 receptions on 46 targets for 380 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Broncos QB Russell Wilson has been playing better as of late, and that has helped Sutton secure a touchdown in three straight games.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Sutton is a WR2 or WR3 it makes sense to start in Week 10.

Sutton has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games, establishing himself as a legitimate fantasy threat moving into the second half of the season. He’s a reasonable WR2 or FLEX option in Week 10 at the Bills.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Sutton holds fantasy upside with touchdown potential after finding paydirt in 6-of-8 games this season.

He’s a legitimate WR2 or FLEX starter in all fantasy formats due to his touchdown upside. The matchup at Buffalo doesn’t look great on paper, but Sutton has game flow on his side with the Broncos stepping in as 7-point underdogs.