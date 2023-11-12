Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are coming off a bye to face the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football of NFL Week 10. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. Should you start or sit him in your Week 10 fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has played in seven games for the Broncos this season, hauling in 27 receptions on 40 targets for 336 yards and one touchdown. His last game came in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Jeudy caught 2-of-6 targets for 50 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Jeudy is a fringe fantasy option as a WR3 or FLEX in leagues with 12-14+ teams, but there are better options available.

This isn’t a great matchup for Jeudy, who hasn’t shown much fantasy upside this season while scoring his first touchdown of the year in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Jeudy doesn’t have much fantasy upside in this Week 10 matchup.

Jeudy doesn’t hold much fantasy upside, which makes him a WR3 at best in larger leagues with 12-14 teams. Chances are that you can find better options in Week 10.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerry Jeudy

I would rather start players like Gabe Davis, Demario Douglas, and Noah Brown in Week 10.