Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will hit the road to face the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football of Week 10. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13.

Within this matchup, we’ll assess the fantasy prospects of Broncos QB Russell Wilson and determine whether or not he’s worth starting in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Much like the Broncos' overall performances, Wilson has been up-and-down this season. He has posted more than 14 fantasy points in 7 out of 8 games while racking up 1,613 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Despite these stats, he has only ranked among the top 12 quarterbacks in terms of weekly fantasy points on two occasions.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sit. If you are in a larger league of 14+ teams and in need of a QB, you can consider starting Wilson. Otherwise, go ahead and leave him on the bench or waiver wire.

There are better quarterbacks to start in Week 10, as this is a tough spot for Wilson and the Broncos on the road against a Bills team that has been strong at home this season. Wilson has been better as of late, but this isn’t a great matchup to expect fantasy upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Russell Wilson

If you are in need of a quarterback due to injuries or the bye week, I would rather take a chance on guys like Joshua Dobbs, Sam Howell, and Kyler Murray ahead of Wilson.