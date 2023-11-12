Chargers TEs start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Trying to figure out the Los Angeles Chargers tight end situation is one of those weekly fantasy football headaches that’s usually reserved for deciphering running back committees. But with a matchup on tap against the Detroit Lions, it’s once again time to take a look at Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr. to see if they can be of some use in your lineup for Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers tight ends

The Chargers had a tough time passing the ball last week against the Jets. Parham got blanked in that game, while Everett came away with 18 yards on two catches.

The good news this week is that the Lions are the seventh-easiest team in fantasy against opposing tight ends. And prior to last week, a Chargers tight end scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Everett has had a bigger role over Parham lately, except for Week 8 when he was sidelined. He scored in Week 6 and 7, and he’s got a good shot at doing it again this week.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Everett is worth a start in most PPR leagues, all but the smallest. Though he’s more of a streaming option than a true blue TE1 this week. You should sit Parham.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Everett; sit Parham. The former has a chance to put up nice points this week, with some touchdown upside. Plus, Everett has clinched a favored role in the Chargers’ tight end rotation.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gerald Everett/Donald Parham

I’d look to Hunter Henry of the Patriots or David Njoku of the Browns over Everett this week.