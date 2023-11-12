Quentin Johnston start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

With Mike Williams out of action for the Los Angeles Chargers, we had high hopes that rookie Quentin Johnston could take the opportunity and run with it. So far, that’s not happening. Can he pull off a better game this week in a matchup against the Detroit Lions?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston had his best game of the season in Week 8, catching five passes on six targets for 50 yards. But he got blanked the next week by the Jets, who clamped down on him in coverage—and that was without Josh Palmer.

He doesn’t have a much better matchup this week against the Lions who are shutting down opposing receivers on deep shot and yards after the catch.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit Johnston this week. He’s just not got a sure enough role in that offense to justify a roster spot in fantasy leagues. The only case for him would be if you’re needing a fourth receiver in a deep league.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

I would stay away from Johnston in standard leagues too. There’s just not enough upside here to justify using a roster spot for him this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Quentin Johnston

Noah Brown of the Texans is a better option this week with Nico Collins on the shelf. Jayden Reed of the Packers could be more useful in fantasy lineups too.