Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams came into this season with high hopes. However, the production hasn’t materialized. After returning from a four-game suspension to start the season, he’s got just six catches on 15 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

With a game against the Los Angeles Chargers and their leaky pass defense on tap this Sunday, there’s a chance Williams could have some fantasy football appeal, but let’s not oversell it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams had two catches on three targets for 16 yards against the Raiders in Week 8, prior to Detroit’s bye. That was his second-best game of the season. Since then, the Lions acquired Donovan Peoples-Jones in a deal with the Browns. The new addition makes it harder to get a read on Williams’ role here, though I would expect it to eat into his target share.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Williams has some appeal in deep leagues, i.e. those with 14 teams. The problem is that he’s not seeing a consistent enough volume of targets. But he does have some upside against the Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Again, Williams is potentially worth a flyer in larger leagues. He’s got the chance to rattle off a chuck play or two against Los Angeles.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jameson Williams

If you’re taking a chance on a player, I’d look at Alec Pierce or Isaiah McKenzie of the Colts. Both could be in line for more looks this week with Josh Downs unlikely to play.