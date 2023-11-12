David Montgomery start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery returns to the fold this week after missing two games with a rib injury. Last seen in Week 6, Montgomery was part of a productive backfield committee for the Lions, averaging more than 23 touches per game. Now, the question on the minds of fantasy football managers is whether or not he’ll slide back into the role this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB David Montgomery

Prior to his injury, Montgomery more than 100 total yards per game, primarily handling rushing duties while rookie Jahmyr Gibbs played an outsized role in the passing game. He found the end zone in each of his first four games, scoring three times in Week 4 against the Packers.

The Lions sounded intent on reestablishing Montgomery, so it’s safe to assume that he’ll see plenty of work this week. The Chargers are ranked the 13th easiest defense against running back in fantasy football, so the matchup is a good one too.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Montgomery. He’s a solid pick for your RB2 spot in any league. He’s not seen a ton of work in the passing game, but he brings home the goods on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start him in standard leagues, too. It’s always a little dicey with a player in their first game back after an extended injury absence, but there’s no reason to think the Lions will deviate from the winning formula they had when Montgomery was in the lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Montgomery

I’d start his teammate, Gibbs, ahead of Montgomery this week. Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots is another player I’d roll with in my RB2 spot over Montgomery too.