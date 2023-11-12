Cade Otton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, tight end Cade Otton will look to capitalize on what was arguably the best game of his career in Week 9. He hasn’t been a solidified part of the Bucs’ offense to date, but with more than a few big-name tight ends off the schedule this weekend, Otton could easily be considered a starter for fantasy managers in need of a bye-week fill-in.

We look ahead toward Otton’s matchup and determine whether he’s a must-start in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Otton is averaging 8.8 PPR fantasy points per game this season, which ranks him firmly as TE19 heading into Week 10. He’s caught 28 of 38 targets for 244 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Otton hauled in six of his nine targets for 70 yards and scored two touchdowns in Week 9, in what was arguably his best performance of the season. The Bucs tight end hasn’t been a stalwart of Tampa Bay’s passing game this season, but, the hope is that his explosive performance last week is the catalyst to staying involved every week.

He’s seen fewer than four targets in just three games this season, so it’s promising that Baker Mayfield is at least looking his way. Treat him as a TE2 with some small TE1 upside in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start. Otton is averaging a solid 6.4 yards per target and 8.7 yards per reception this season, it’s simply a matter of Mayfield and the Bucs offense incorporating him into the game plan. Hopefully, last week’s 20-plus fantasy point performance is what puts him on the radar moving forward. He’s not in TE1 territory just yet, but on a bye week that will be absence of Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, he has some TE1 upside in larger fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cade Otton

New Orleans Saints tight end, and Swiss army knife of offensive positions, Taysom Hill is worth considering in Week 10. Hill is averaging 10.1 PPR fantasy points per game this season, and his tendency to throw touchdowns, as well as run for them, makes his triple-threat ability all the more intriguing in comparison to Otton, who is still working to establish himself in the Bucs’ offense.