Chig Okonkwo start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, tight end Chig Okonkwo could be on the fantasy radar. Make no mistake, he isn’t your typical starter every week, but with the likes of Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert on bye, fantasy managers might give the Titans' tight end a look.

We look ahead toward Okonkwo’s matchup and determine whether he’s a must-start in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo has caught 24 of 35 targets for 173 receiving yards this season, which puts him firmly at TE28 in the PPR rankings. The second-year tight end is averaging 5.2 PPR fantasy points this season.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Okonkwo has seen 22 targets over his last four games, which has propelled him onto the fantasy radar, to an extent. However, he hasn’t done much in turning those targets into valuable fantasy productions. In that span, he’s averaging just 6.2 PPR fantasy points, which illustrates how farther down the pecking order he is when it comes to the Titans’ passing game.

Even with the bye forcing a few notable tight ends off the schedule, Okonkwo is no more than a risky TE2 option in fantasy leagues of all sizes.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. The second-year tight end has hauled in just 24 passes for 173 yards and no touchdown through nine weeks, so he hasn’t put up the type of production that warrants a start in fantasy. The arrival of Will Levis should give his ceiling a much-welcomed boost, but we’ll need to see Levis impress even more before we think about Okonkwo being a reliable option at tight end.

Okonwo is no more than a risky TE2 option in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chig Okonkwo

Juwan Johnson is worth considering as the New Orleans Saints welcome a plus matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. He’s seen no shortage of targets this season, averaging 3.8 per game and a game-high five targets in two contests. Unlike Okonkwo, Johnson remains a stalwart of the Saints passing game.