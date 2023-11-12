Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, running back Tyjae Spears could once again be on the fantasy radar for more than a few fantasy managers. The rookie has seen his fantasy impact take a hit in recent weeks, but with four teams on their bye this weekend, it could elevate him into consideration as a starter.

We assess Spears’ matchup and determine whether he’s a must-start in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

Spears has rushed for 216 yards and one touchdown this season, adding 22 receptions for 124 yards through the air. The Titans rookie is averaging 7.8 PPR fantasy points per game this season, which puts him as RB38 in PPR fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start. Spears still carries some value as a pass-catcher, but fantasy managers will likely need to temper expectations this week. The Titans rookie has had multiple receptions in all but two games this season, but he’s finished over 20 yards in receiving in just two games. However, given the number of high-octane offenses on bye this week, it means Spears is at least worth considering in lineups, albeit a risky play.

Treat him as an RB3 in smaller fantasy leagues, with a slight bump to flex in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Spears may have some value as a pass catcher, but by no means has he been impactful when given touches. Spears is managing just 6.7 touches for 40.3 yards per game without a touchdown across his last three weeks, and a big reception that went for 48 yards in Week 6 continues to inflate his stats. As long as Derrick Henry is in the fold, Spears will take a backseat in the ground game. He’s no more than a risky RB3 option in all leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

Devin Singletary is worth a look after Dameon Pierce continued a recent trend of not practicing for the Houston Texans this week. As Pierce deals with an ankle injury, Singletary will continue to step into the fold as Houston’s RB1. He’ll face a Cincinnati Bengals team that is allowing a solid 16.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.