Will Levis start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, quarterback Will Levis could be an intriguing streaming option to consider. With four teams on the bye, notable names such as Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts will all be unavailable. Thus, pivoting toward a player like Levis could be a sound strategy.

We look ahead to Levis’ matchup and assess whether he’s a must-start in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Will Levis

After making just his second start of his NFL career, Levis has thrown for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, while completing 60.3 percent of his passes. The sample size is small, but he’s averaging 17.6 fantasy points per game through two games this season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start. Levis was brought back down to earth with an 8.68 fantasy performance last week, but he gets an enticing matchup in Week 10 that is primed for a bounce-back game. The Buccaneers are allowing 20.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which is tied for second-most in the NFL. He might be dealing with a minor foot injury, but at the very least he has some streaming appeal on a quarterback-needy week.

Treat Levis as a low-end QB1 in all fantasy leagues, which some must-start appeal in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Will Levis

Taylor Heinicke is worth considering in Week 10 as he faces an Arizona Cardinals defense that has been susceptible to opposing quarterbacks. The Cardinals are allowing 18.1 fantasy points per game to the position, which is ninth-most in the NFL. Heinicke is an experienced veteran, and thus, could be more trustworthy over Levis, who is making just his third career start.