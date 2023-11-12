What Browns win over Ravens in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in AFC

The Baltimore Ravens are on top of the AFC North, but things are now tightening up. They blew a 17-3 lead to the Cleveland Browns and lost a home divisional game in rather shocking manner. The Browns stormed back and after multiple turnovers, were able to win 33-31 with a walkoff field goal.

The Browns improved to 6-3 with the win and join the Steelers sitting a half game back f the Ravens in the AFC North. The Browns remain in sixth place in the AFC standings, sitting behind the Steelers due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Steelers beat the Packers to keep on winning.

The Ravens dropped to 7-3 with the win. They remain in first place in the division, but they drop to 2-2 in the division and have now split the season series with the Browns. Baltimore remains in second place in the AFC, sitting a half game back of the Chiefs. Kansas City was on a bye this week.

The AFC North is playing two divisional games in Week 11. The Ravens host the Bengals on Thursday Night Football while the Browns host the Steelers on Sunday.