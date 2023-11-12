What 49ers win over Jaguars in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in NFC and AFC

The San Francisco 49ers returned from their bye in impressive fashion. They snapped a three-game losing streak with a statement road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The 49ers won 34-3 with dominating performances on both sides of the ball.

With the win, the 49ers improve to 6-3 and remain in first place in the NFC West. They entered the day in third place in the conference, sitting a game back of the Lions and 2.5 games back of the Eagles. They were a half game up on the Saints, but New Orleans lost to Minnesota.

The loss drops the Jaguars to 6-3. They’ll remain in first place in the AFC South, but the Texans and Colts have moved closer with their wins over the Bengals and Patriots, respectively. Jacksonville is one game up on Houston and 1.5 games up on Indianapolis in the division race. They entered the day in third place in the overall AFC standings and will drop into a tie with the Dolphins. For now, the common games win percentage tiebreaker will determine who holds third and who holds fourth in the conference standings.

The 49ers will host the Buccaneers in Week 11. The Jaguars will host the Titans.