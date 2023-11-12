What Colts win over Patriots in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in AFC

The Indianapolis Colts held off the New England Patriots on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. It was not pretty and decidedly worse than last week’s Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany, but the Colts got a much-needed 10-6 win.

The Patriots drop to 2-8 with the loss, which is the worst start to a season for Bill Belichick since 2000. They are sitting in last place in the AFC and are firmly in the mix for a top five draft pick. They even have a legitimate shot at the top pick in the draft.

On the other hand, the Colts improve to 5-5 and are firmly in the playoff hunt. They are two games back of the first place Jaguars in the AFC South and a game back of the Bengals for the final wild card berth. The Colts are in ninth place in the conference, with the Bills sitting a half game up on them before the Bengals.

The Colts head back from Germany with a bye in Week 11. After that, they have two very winnable games at home against the Bucs and on the road against the Titans. From there, they travel to Cincinnati and host Pittsburgh in a pair of critical matchups for their playoff chances.