What Texans win over Bengals in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in AFC

The Houston Texans have been impressing this season, and in Week 10 they made a statement game on the road. The team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27 as C.J. Stroud is quietly building an MVP case. He threw for 356 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

The Texans improved to 5-4 with the win and now sit a single game back of the first place Jaguars. Jacksonville lost bad to the 49ers to drop to 6-3. The Colts beat the Patriots earlier in the day and sit a half game back of the Texans. Houston could climb into one of the wild card berths if the Bills lose on Monday.

The Bengals drop to 5-4 after seeing their four-game in streak snapped. Cincinnati remains in last place in the AFC North, but they’re firmly in the playoff hunt. They’ll drop out of the final wild card berth with the loss, but they’ll only be out based on the tiebreaker. If they can bounce back, they remain a favorite to find their way into a wild card berth.

The Texans host the Cardinals in Week 11 as they open a three-game homestand. The Bengals travel to face the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.