What Seahawks win over Commanders in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in NFC

The Seattle Seahawks were able to hold off the Washington Commanders for a 29-26 win on Sunday, shaking off an abysmal loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Geno Smith was able to get the team into field goal range in the final minute, setting Jason Myers up for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

With the victory, Seattle improves to 6-3 on the year. The Seahawks entered Week 10 in fifth place and will remain in fifth place heading into next week. They do share the same record with the San Francisco 49ers, but the Niners currently own first place in the NFC West due to having a better division record than the Seahawks. So for now, Seattle will settle for the top Wild Card spot in the NFC.

With the loss, Washington falls to 4-6 on the season and is currently ninth in the NFC standings. The Commanders are now a full two games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC, so they need to pick up the pace or risk falling entirely out of the playoff picture.

Washington will return home to host the lowly New York Giants next Sunday in Week 11. Meanwhile, Seattle will head back out on the road for a division showdown at the Los Angeles Rams.