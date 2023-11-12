What Steelers win over Packers in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in AFC, NFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers held on for a 23-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the NFL season. It was a dramatic victory that came down to the final play of the game, as the Steelers intercepted Packers QB Jordan Love to seal the victory.

With the win, the Steelers improved to 6-3 on the season, improving their playoff standings in the AFC. Pittsburgh has won four of its last five games, as every victory is needed in an extremely competitive AFC North division that features four legitimate playoff hopefuls in the form of the Steelers along with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers will play at the Browns — who they beat earlier in the year — next week in another game that will be pivotal in terms of the AFC playoff picture.

Meanwhile, the Packers fell to 3-6 with the loss, which puts them in a hole when looking at the NFC playoff picture heading into the last few months of the season. The Packers weren’t in contention for an NFC Wild Card heading into Week 10, and this loss pushes them further out of that conversation.