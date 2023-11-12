What Lions win over Chargers in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in NFC/AFC

The Detroit Lions went on the road in Week 10 of the NFL season to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. These teams competed in an absolute slugfest, with both defenses failing to show up in a game that saw more than 75 points scored. Detroit came out on top in the end, 41-38, as Riley Patterson nailed a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

The victory for Detroit helped them improve to 7-2 on the season. They sit atop the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings in second place at 6-4. Both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have three wins in third and fourth place, respectively. If the playoffs started today, the Lions would be the No. 2 seed behind the Philadelphia Eagles and over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers move down to 4-5 for the year. It has been a disappointing season for the team and with the way the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) are playing atop the division, it seems Los Angeles is competing for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs at best. The Chargers are currently tied with the Las Vegas Raiders but sit in second place in the AFC West due to having the head-to-head win earlier in the year. However, if the Raiders can beat the New York Jets on Sunday night, they would swap spots. Los Angeles currently sits in the No. 12 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Detroit will be home against Chicago in Week 11, while Los Angeles goes on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers.