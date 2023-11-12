What Vikings win over Saints in Week 10 means for NFL playoff picture in NFC

The Joshua Dobbs experience remains a positive one for the Minnesota Vikings. The team’s new starting QB impressed in his first start for the team as the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19 in Week 10.

The win improves the Vikings to 6-4 and they will head into Week 11 with one of the three wild card berths. They entered the week in seventh place, and will leave no worse than seventh place. They could move up if the Cowboys or Seahawks lose, but more importantly, they can also put some distance between themselves and the teams just behind them on the outside looking in.

The Saints drop to 5-5 with the win but remain in the divisional and wild card mix. If the Falcons beat the Cardinals, Atlanta will move into first place by virtue of the division record tiebreaker. New Orleans would drop out of the top seven if that happened. If the Falcons lose, the Saints will remain a game up in the division standings. Quarterback Derek Carr did miss the end of the game with a shoulder injury and concussion, which will be something to watch this week.

The Vikings travel to face the Broncos in Week 11. The Saints head into their bye in Week 11.