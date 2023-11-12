What Week 10 performance means for Dak Prescott’s MVP odds

The Dallas Cowboys took it to the New York Giants at home in Week 10, blowing out their NFC East rival 49-17 on Sunday. This was an onslaught from the second quarter onward as the Cowboys did what was expected of them against a team whose season has already gone down in flames.

Dak Prescott had himself a big evening in the win, going 26-35 for 404 yards with four touchdowns and one interception on the evening. He bolstered that stat line by also adding a rushing touchdown as well. Prescott basically did whatever he wanted in this blowout victory and took full advantage the walking cheat code that his CeeDee Lamb, as well as Brandin Cooks.

Prescott’s odds to win MVP currently sits at +4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That ties him with other darkhorse candidates like Tyreek Hill, Trevor Lawrence, and rookie sensation CJ Stroud. Dallas will hit the road to face the league’s worst team in the Carolina Panthers next Sunday and that will give Prescott yet another opportunity to light up a weak opponent and potentially inch his way up the odds board.